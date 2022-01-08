The Lekan Balogun I know

With the announcement of Dr. Lekan Balogun as the Olubadan-designate by the Olubandan-in-Council, Ibadan, the iconic city of Yorubaland is, no doubt, on the cusp of history, some evocative of the age of “Philosopher-King” theorised by Plato, the great Greek philosopher.

Given his unique admixture of cognate experiences in diverse realms such as social activism, academia, media, boardroom and partisan politics, enigmatic Balogun surely comes readily prepared to make a great king.

I say this with the authority of someone who has had a relationship spanning more than three decades with the Oba-in-waiting — first as a keen follower of his activism for a better Nigeria over the…