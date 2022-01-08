Umahi moves commissioners, SAs in minor cabinet reshuffles

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, at the weekend, effected a minor cabinet reshuffle.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital, by Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government and coordinating Commissioner.

According to the governor, the minor reshuffle was to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery.

The statement reads: “In the effort of Ebonyi State government to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery in the discharge of its statutory functions, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle as follows:

“Mr Frank Ngwu, SA on Road…