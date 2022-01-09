2023 elections: Get your voters card, elect competent leaders, Sanusi admonishes Nigerians

The former Emir of Kano, who is the President General Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya), Nigeria, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi ll, has advised eligible voters in Nigeria to register, get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote the best and competent candidates in all positions in the 2023 general elections.

Sanusi made the call on Saturday in Lokoja, at the last day of the three-day Annual Conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary, in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, with the theme: ”The Prophetic Solutions To The Questions of Humanity.”

The conference was organised by JAM’IYYATU ANSARIDDEEN (ATTIJANIYYA), under the leadership of His Spiritual…