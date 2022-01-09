413 people killed, 307 injured in 480 road crashes in Bauchi in 2021

A total of 413 people were killed in 480 road traffic accidents with 162 fatal ones in Bauchi state in the year 2021 as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command.

According to the Annual road traffic crashes (RTC) report for 2021, the operation of FRSC took place across the 4000KM ROAD NETWORK IN BAUCHI STATE.

According to the report made available to our Correspondent, thete were 307 serious accidents injuring 2157 among the total number of 3586 people involved in the various accidents.

The FRSC noted that the COMMON CAUSES of the accidents was SPEED VIOLATION AND RECKLESS DRIVING including WRONGFUL OVERTAKEN while the TIME OF THE RTC mostly…