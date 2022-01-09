Day The Engagement was held in Soyinka Theatre

The iconic stage of the Wole Soyinka Art Theatre University of Ibadan came alive with the performance of ‘The Engagement’ a satire on marriage proposal written by Femi Osofisan. The performance which ran from the 26th to 27th of December 2021 was produced by the Government College Ibadan Class of ’89 and sponsored by a member of the set Pastor Olusegun Onayinka to honor the memory of his late father Gbegande Olusegun Onayinka an old boy of the school. The show was designed to bring families together during holiday seasons under the theme ‘GCI CLASS ’89 FAMILY DRAMA OUTING’.

It was not mere coincidence that a school renowned for having produced literary giants and very…