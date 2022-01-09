Edo govt clears air on Benin Central Hospital, says facilities being upgraded

The Edo State government on Saturday said that contrary to the insinuations that it was not relocating the over 100-year-old Benin Central Hospital, the facility was being upgraded to deliver better healthcare services to the people of the state.

This was just as the state government allayed the fears in some quarters that the activities at the hospital might make healthcare inaccessible to the poor, stressing that measures had been put in place to explore all the existing health policies geared towards addressing the healthcare needs of the commoners in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Obehi Akoria, while speaking with journalists on the issue and the demolition…