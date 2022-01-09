Elements of Concord Revisited – Tribune Online

There is one more grammatical blight waiting for analytic attention in the excerpt addressed last Sunday. It is for the sake of that blemish that the excerpt is brought back and named Sample 1.

Sample 1: “…effort to contact the public relations officer of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, Ogun Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi proof abortive as he is not picking his calls.”(Unknown gunmen attacks church, abducts its worshippers in ogun, Opera News, 24 October, 2021)

The issue requiring attention is in the headline: “Unknown gunmen attacks church, abducts its worshippers in Ogun.” Please notice the seemingly inconsequential letter s occurring in the final position in the words…