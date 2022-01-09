FG to inaugurate governing councils of new 8 Polytechnics, 6 Colleges, NSSEC Board

The Federal Government is to inaugurate the Governing Councils of new Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, as well as the Board of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), on the 18th and 20th of January, 2022, respectively.

A statement conveying this on Sunday in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, said Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, would the board and councils to strengthen governance and administration in the institutions and render their performance more responsive to the expectations of the present Administration.

According to him, the chairmen and members of the Governing Councils/Board were to present…