Kogi govt bans ‘Okada’, ‘Keke Napep’ from plying highway, constitutes mobile courts

Kogi State Ministry of Transportation has banned commercial tricycle and motorcycle (Okada) operators from plying highways in the state.

Okada and tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operators are restricted to township routes.

Mobile courts have been constituted to prosecute defaulters and offenders.

In a communiqué issued in Lokoja on Saturday, the ministry said the restriction order takes effect from Monday 17th January, 2022.

The restriction was part of far reaching decisions made after extensive stakeholders’ meetings on Wednesday and Friday to address the issue of incessant accidents and the need for free flow of traffic on Kogi roads.

The stakeholders meeting chaired by Hon. Baron…