Prison official shoots self dead over inability to pay bills

An official of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kayode Adeniyi, attached to the Segede Correctional Centre in Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has reportedly shot himself dead.

It was gathered that the prison officials popularly called K Pumping, was said to have shot himself in the head over his inability to pay bills.

A source close to the deceased said Adeniyi complained about his inability to attend to his financial obligations and mockery from neighbours because he was heavily indebted.

He said: “Whenever we were discussing, he would lament over some issues, which included house rent and electricity bills.

“We even advised him to relocate to…