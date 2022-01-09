Shady Blue, Neo Phlames set tone for 2022 with ‘Follow’

United-Kingdom-based Nigerian songwriter and soul singer, Shade Aboderin, popularly known as Shady Blue and media personnel cum artiste, Adeniyi Adewoyin, otherwise known as Neo Phlames, have set the tone for 2022 as they formally released their collaboration entitled, “Follow”.

The new song produced by Mansa Jabulani released last Friday has since been widely accepted and already hit the airwaves, just as many fans have also commended the effort of the duo to have come together for the success of the work.

According to Shady Blue, the new work is just the tip of the iceberg to what is in store for her in the New Year, noting that her fans should expect more this year as she…