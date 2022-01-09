Uke Kingdom decorates actress, Tayo Sobola as Queen Mother

For her passion for women empowerment and enlightenment, the Emir of Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa State, Abdullah Hassan,honouredNollywood actress and TayoSobola better known as Sotayo Gaga as the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother) ofUke Kingdom in Nasarawa State at a well-attended ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, the excited actress thanked the people of Uke for deeming it fit to bestow “a huge responsibility on her.”

“I am super proud that as a Yoruba girl I am here holding a staff of office in Uke Kingdom as this is an indication that preaches one Nigeria and togetherness. As the Queen mother, the palace would now…