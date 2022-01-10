Assembly to probe alleged financial irregularities at Osun College of Education

Osun State House Of Assembly said it has begun with the probe of audit query issued to the Bursar of Osun State College of Education, Ila, Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji, by the state Auditor General, Folorunso Adesina, to establish some facts on the alleged irregularities said to have been carried out in the college.

In the memo dated January 16, 2018, vide Ref No: GS/RCS/25/VL./41, the auditor-general described the bursar as “a seasoned accountant that has suddenly become professional incompetent.”

The management of the college, in a quick response, expressed displeasure over the audit query.

The college which spoke through its acting provost, Professor Jimoh Afolabi, in a letter…