Equities investors gain N23bn as NGX maintains bulls

Equities market continues on a bullish trend, on Monday, as the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rise by 0.10 per cent by the close of trading activities.

The local bourse kicked off the week on a positive note, as bargain buying on Dangote Cement stocks buoyed overall performance to a 0.1 gain in the All-Share Index to 43,897.13 basis points.

Accordingly, the Year-to-Date return increased to +2.8 per cent, just as the market capitalization settled at N23.65 trillion after adding N23 billion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 28 tickers gained relative to 19 losers.

BUA Foods maintenance dominance at the Exchange, as it led the…