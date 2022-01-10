FAAN arrests over 90 fake COVID-19 test syndicate, touts at Lagos, Abuja airports

As part of the effort to rid the nation’s airports of touting and extortion, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested over 90 persons, caught at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, carrying out nefarious activities.

The touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including fake COVID-19 test results, touting, unauthorized entry, trespass, illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft, public nuisance, and arguments, amongst others.

Some of those arrested according to the image-maker of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc, and other…