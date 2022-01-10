Former President Jonathan felicitates Tambuwal at 56

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on the occasion of his 56th birthday, describing him as a vibrant and dedicated leader.

In a goodwill message to Tambuwal, the former President noted that the Governor has been purposeful and positive in leadership, having made considerable contributions to the advancement of democracy and national development.

The former President said: “On behalf of my family, I join your family and associates to congratulate you on the occasion of your 56th birthday.

“As a politician, you have been contributing…