Kwara APC crisis is ‘family feud’ ― Reconciliation committee

Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the committee will listen to and reconcile all the sides in the lingering crisis within the state chapter of the APC, describing the crisis as a “family feud”.

Speaking after meeting with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq during a courtesy visit by members of the committee, who arrived in Ilorin on Monday, the leader of the committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said they would meet first with the aggrieved members of the party and then listen to the party executives, stakeholders, and elders led by the governor in order to strike a balance and reconcile them.

He also…