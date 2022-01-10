Mali: ECOWAS committed to democracy, good governance ― Osinbajo

Following Sunday’s decision of the leaders of member states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to shut all borders against Mali, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has affirmed the sub-regional body’s commitment to democracy and good governance.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions against Mali’s transitional military leaders after they informed the bloc they would not be able to hold presidential and legislative elections in February.

part from shutting borders, ECOWAS member countries also recalled their ambassadors from Mail as they rejected the junta’s transition table.

Speaking after the Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and…