Sen Orji assures constituents of continued projects until he leaves office

The Senator representing Abia Central senatorial district, Senator Theodore Orji, has reaffirmed his continuous determination in providing conducive health care and environment for effective teaching and learning to the people of his Constituency.

Senator Orji stated this after the Commissioning of six classroom blocks he built at Amapu Ntigha Community Primary School in Isialangwa North LGA and at Community Primary School, Nchara Oloko in Ikwuano LGA, and the inspection of 3 primary classroom blocks at Eziama/Mgbaja Community Primary School, Ossah Ibeku.

Others include the inspection of the primary health care attracted by him in Ukome Umuahia North LGA and another at Umuariaga…