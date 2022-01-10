The Magodo infamy – Tribune Online

THESE are indeed terrible times for Nigeria’s democracy. To say the very least, the population of those in doubt that the practice of the Nigerian variant of federalism is defective and fundamentally flawed is diminishing by the day, thanks to the unabashed display of unitary mentality and its concomitant arrogance of power by the Federal Government and its agents. Last week’s exchange between the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a police operative over the invasion of Magodo Estate, Lagos, by policemen from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, lucidly brought to the fore the absurdity of having an overbearing partner or imperial power within a supposed…