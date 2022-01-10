Two years after deadline, more than 50% of Nigerian private school teachers still unqualified —TRCN

THE Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said that two years deadline, more than 50 per cent of teachers currently in private primary and secondary schools nationwide are still not qualified to be in the classroom teaching.

The registrar and chief executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, gave this hint in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune at the weekend. Ajiboye said though this scenario cuts across the six geopolitical zones of the country, it is worse in the northern part and remote communities.

Ajiboye explained that this meant that teachers in this category do not have basic teaching educational qualifications, which is the Nigeria Certificate in…