Army arrests soldier, begins search for others involved in assault on traffic wardens

Nigerian Army High Command said that it has apprehended one of the soldiers who allegedly assaulted traffic wardens at Adeoyo Road by Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State last week.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

The service assured to identify and fish out other assailants who were engaged in the dastardly act, saying that a thorough investigation into the matter was in progress.

According to the statement, “following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men on military uniform suspected to be soldiers, the Headquarters Nigerian Army ordered an immediate…