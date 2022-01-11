Equities investors lose N2bn as market halts bullish trend

The local stock market halts its previous five consecutive days positive outing to close on a negative note for the first time in the year.

Specifically, the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) shed 0.09 per cent, on Tuesday, to peg the ASI at 43,859.30 basis points, bringing the month-to-date and year-to-date outings to stand at -2.68 per cent.

Investors, therefore, lost two billion naira in the session as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N23.631 trillion, a 0.08 per cent lost from the N23.561 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed in favour of the bears with 26 counters…