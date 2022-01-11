Experts: Real estate sector will thrive in 2022

Apparently impressed by 2021 growth of the real estate industry, practitioners are of the opinion that the sector will perform better in 2022, being an election year. DAYO AYEYEMI reports…

Having recorded 2.3 per cent growth in 2021 following a number of contributing factors, built environment practitioners have expressed optimism that the real estate sector of the economy will do well in 2022.

Some of them, while speaking on the general outlook for the sector at different fora in Abuja and Lagos, believed that with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) housing intervention, enabling environment and deployment of technology, the sector will surpass the performance of the previous…