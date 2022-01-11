First-ever digital population census is realistic by May 2022 ― NPC chairman

The National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, has said the first-ever digital population census is realistic by May 2022 in the country.

He made this known on Monday during a courtesy visit to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna

According to him the NPC boss, his commission is more than ready to conduct the first-ever digital population census in the country.

“We are ready to give the country the first-ever digital census by May 2022. We have the map data in our system, androids which, unlike the analogue era will make it very easy for a reliable and credible census.”

He expressed…