Gov Buni warns against sabotaging Gombe reconciliation

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has declared that there are no plans to review the congresses already conducted in Gombe State as being insinuated in some quarters by those he described as enemies of peace in the state.

Mai Mala Buni who is the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee assured that everything possible is being done to restore peace to the APC fold in the state.

A release made available to Journalists in Gombe contained that, “The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has been drawn to…