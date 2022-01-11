Investor wants FG to subsidise bank’s interest rate for agro-processing lending

THE chairman, Harvest Feeds Agro Processing, Goke Adeyemi has asked the Federal Government through the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to subsidise the interest rate of commercial banks lending to farmers and agro-processors.

Adeyemi also asked the government to consider granting a waiver for the importation of machines and spare parts for agro-processing especially for cassava processing so that the price of locally processed cassava can compete with the imported ones.

In an interview with Nigeria Tribune, Adeyemi who has a cassava processing factory in Ogun State said “we hope that CBN will focus on real farmer and agro-processors because I have a business that they know about,…