Only direct primary ‘ll produce popular candidate for APC  ― Adeyeye

Former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has declared that Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress must adopt direct primary to elect the governorship candidate for the 2022 poll in Ekiti State.

The former Minister said it would be a fatal mistake for APC to allow an unpopular individual to be imposed on them during the January 27 primary meant to elect the candidate that would fly the party’s flag.

Adeyeye also submitted that the Ekiti State chapter of the APC and the people of the state, in general, would back Tinubu’s presidential aspiration, describing him as the best man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former…