Police recruitment: Documentation of prospective candidates begins

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday opened the portal for the documentation of the newly recruited constables into the training colleges/schools and said that the exercise would close on Sunday, January 16, this year.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, any candidate who fails to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer.

The statement urged the new recruits to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

They were also advised to print out their invitation slip and proceed to the Police…