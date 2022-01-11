Sokoto NSCDC suspends volunteer activities in its command

The Sokoto State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has placed a total ban on all the activities of volunteers in its command.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSC Hamza Adamu Illela, on behalf of the Commandant and made available to newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “the leadership of Commandant Muhammad Saleh Dada has noticed with dismay the unholy and unwanted attitude of some volunteers which are also aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Corp in Sokoto following the recent arrest of some volunteers during a…