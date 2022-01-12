10 feared dead as church building collapses in Asaba

Ten persons are feared dead as a one-storey building said to belong to Salvation Ministries collapsed at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The building harbouring the church is located opposite Rain Oil Filling Station by the Redeemed junction, along Okpanam Road in Asaba.

Feelers said besides the dead, scores of people are still trapped in the building while police operatives have cordoned off the area for a proper rescue operation.

The building, which is being used for the first time, reportedly collapsed at about 5:55 p.m. during a Tuesday evening service.

Reports said eight persons have been rescued unhurt, while four persons have been…