2023: A uniter to the rescue

It is 2022 already. And in about a year and two months from now, Nigerians would be heading to the poll to elect the next President of Nigeria. This will be after what can clearly be described as eight years of “hectic and chaotic” leadership by the All Progressives Congress led government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The indices to support the notion of “hectic and chaotic” governance in effect to what our dear nation has been through in the last few years can be seen and witnessed by all. From unprecedented and pandemic levels of insecurity, unpardonable poverty rates, extreme unemployment level, deplorable standard of living, skyrocketed inflation, worst exchange rate…