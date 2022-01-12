(BREAKING): Ex-Oyo governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, is dead

Former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, is dead. He was aged 71.

Alao-Akala, who would clock 72 in June 2022, was said to have died at his Ogbomosho home on Wednesday due to what a source described as “cardiac arrest.”

He was said to have returned from Abuja on Tuesda where he had been since last week and died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Media Assistant to the former governor, Tolu Mustapha, confirmed the former governor’s death to the Tribune Online.

He, however, denied that the former governor died as a result of ill health.

Details later…