How PDP will decide its presidential ticket —Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the party’s decision on zoning of presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be informed by both the mood of Nigerians and choosing a candidate that will win the presidential election for the party.

Speaking when he led top PDP chieftains on a visit to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, at the state secretariat, Ibadan, Wike said the PDP is guided by the fact that Nigerians will be unhappy if the party fails to pick a candidate that will win the 2023 presidential election.

He said it was imperative for all PDP members to unite to pick a candidate to win election and rescue Nigeria from what he described as…