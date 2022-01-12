Local stock market rebounds as market capitalisation crosses N24trn

Renewed bargain hunting activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday rebounded the market by 1.718 per cent as the market capitalisation settled above N24 trillion.

Basically, bullish sentiments returned to the local, as investors’ interest in Dangote Cement drove the All-Share Index (ASI) higher by 1.7 per cent to 44,608.82 basis points.

Accordingly, the Year-to-Date gain increased to +4.4 per cent, just as the market capitalisation settled at N24.63 trillion, having added N626 billion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 24 tickers gained relative to 13 losers.

On the performance board, Academy Press and Jaiz Bank recorded the…