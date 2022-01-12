Makinde abruptly ends state event, observes one-minute silence

Upon receiving the news of the death of a former Governor of the State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State abruptly ended the 2022 Inter-faith Prayer Service organised to usher in the new year.

Makinde had been invited to the podium to deliver his address at the event only for him to state that he could not proceed with reading a speech following the death of Alao-Akala.

Rather, he asked for the observation of a minute silence of the late former governor, while praying strength for Alao-Akala’s family members, political associates and the state to bear the loss.

He said: “I am here with the speech prepared for this event but I have just been informed…