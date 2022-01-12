NGO, NYSC partner to train corps volunteers on safety, emergency response

The World Safety Organisation (WSO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to train Corps volunteers on safety, emergency response and preparedness.

It said this is imperative to create more awareness on safe living habits and a good environment for all Nigerians.

The President of, World Safety Organisation, Mr Soji Olalokun, during the signing of the MoU at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, said the partnership would provide beneficiaries with capacity building in health, safety, security, environment, accident prevention technology, among others.

According to him, the organisation intends to collaborate and…