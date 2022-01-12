Nigeria records 422 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,154

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 422 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 249,154.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Facebook handle.

“422 new cases of COVID19Nigeria; Rivers-178, Kwara-87, FCT-57, Borno-20, Kaduna-17, Plateau-14, Katsina-12, Delta-6, Edo-6, Jigawa-6, Anambra-5, Ekiti-5, Oyo-5, Ogun-3, Nasarawa-1.

“249,154 confirmed, 220,195 discharged, 3,086 deaths.

“Today’s report includes:

▪️20 cases reported from Bauchi state for 7th (12), 8th (1), 9th (2), and 10th (5) January 2022.

▪️6 cases reported from Delta state for 4th (2) and 7th…