Nigerians are tired of stories on killings ― Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has again expressed worries over unending killings in the country by different groups of criminals, saying that Nigerians are tired of stories on such carnages.

The President of the Senate made the lamentation, on Wednesday, in Abuja, while thanking Senators who visited him on his 63 birthday, said the situation is not too good for the country.

“A few days ago, reports have it that over 200 people were killed in Zamfara. This is not the kind of story we want to hear as a people and as government.

“The situation is not too good as far as the unwanted killings by all manners of criminals are concerned.

“I, however, believed that…