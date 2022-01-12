Oluwo commends Ogun government, Awujale, Akarigbo, for signing, initiating new ‘obaship’ law

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has commended the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for signing new ‘Obaship’ Law for the state.

Oluwo described the bill as a turn over capable of restoring sanity into the traditional system. He said the system will protect individual’s right on the throne as against barbaric fiat.

Oba Akanbi equally commended Ogun State House of Assembly and Paramount Rulers of the State such as the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRM Oba Oba Sikiru Adetona, Akarigbo of Remoland, HRM Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Olu of Ilaro, Olu of Ilaro/Paramount Ruler of Yewalanf, HRM Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and others whose influence birthed…