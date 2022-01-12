Rights of a married woman under the law (II)

Last week’s discussion dwelt much on the rights of women married under the Marriage Act (Registry marriage) in the sharing of properties acquired during the pendency of the marriage. Unlike women married under the Act, women married under the African native law and custom are not afforded any protection by the court. Cases abound where a woman married under native law bore children for her husband is thrown out of the marriage without any monetary or proprietary compensation given to her, after enduring hardship and toil in the marriage.

It is quite saddening that despite the abundance of enormous discretionary powers in the courts, the divorced woman is left in a worse state…