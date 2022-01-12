Three-month-old baby left behind by mother burnt in Makurdi fire incident

A three-month-old baby left behind by her mother was burnt to death in a fire incident that engulfed an eight-room building in Makurdi.

The fire incident occurred on Monday at Awe Street in Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State.

Source from the area explained that the fire started from the inner room of the eight-room building around 10:30 am of the fateful day and spread to other rooms of the house.

The mother of the little baby, Amira Abdul was said to have dropped the baby with a neighbour while she left for her Islamic school within the neighbourhood.

According to a neighbour who gave her name as Hassanah Ayuba said, “the suddenness of the fire incidence makes people…