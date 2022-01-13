Akala’s kinsman lauds Makinde for halting state event to honour ex-gov

The Assistant Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, Chief Olushola Agbebi on Thursday commended the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde for terminating the state inter-faith annual prayers in honour of the late former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala.

The Ogbomoso-born PDP chieftain described the late former governor as a lover of his home town, Ogbomoso, Ibadanland, Oyo State and the entire country as a whole.

Agbebi who stated this in a statement he personally signed on Thursday in Ogbomoso said; “Governor Makinde should be commended for his political maturity for despite they are not belonging to the same political party,…