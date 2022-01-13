Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

A division of the High Court of Justice of Kogi State sitting in Lokoja has sentenced one Muritala Dare, a welder to death by hanging for stabbing a carpenter to death with a broken bottle.

Murtala Dare and late Lukman Karim were friends and their shops are located in the same area in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Hon. Justice Josiah J. Majebi who presides over High Court 2, Lokoja, found the defendant guilty after considering his involvement in an incident that occurred on 16th August, 2021 around the NUJ area of the Lokoja metropolis.

The defendant was charged for the offence of Culpable Homicide punishable with death under Section 221 (a) and (b) of the Kogi State Penal Code just as the…