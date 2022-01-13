Effect release of Sunday Igboho, Kanu from detention

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of Yoruba self-determination activist, Mr Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, who has been in detention in Benin Republic, saying the activist was only fighting for the right of Yoruba people and committed no crime to warrant the treatment he was being subjected to.

Adams also demanded that the leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is also standing trial in the country and in detention currently be released by President Buhari, positing that both Igboho and Kanu were fighting for the rights of their people but in different ways.

