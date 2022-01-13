FG will consider approval of tax credit scheme for reconstruction of Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu, Sango-Idiroko highways

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said that the Federal Government would consider approval for the reconstruction of Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu and Sango-Ota-Idiroko highways.

He gave the assurance while on a one-day state visit to Ogun, the Gateway State, that two other Federal Government roads, that is, the Sagamu-Benin Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be commissioned before the end of this year.

The President during the visit attended by governors of the South-West states; Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos); Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and Mr Seyi Makinde (Oyo) represented by his deputy, Engr Rauf Olaniyan and…