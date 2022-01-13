Ikoyi building collapse: Provisional approval not given before construction started —LASBCA

THE Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has told a Coroners Inquest inquiring into the November 1 collapse of the 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos that the construction of the three high-rise blocks began months before provisional approval was granted.

Counsel for LASBCA, Mr A.S Odugbemi, made the assertion while questioning Mr Muritala Olawale, the Managing Director of Prowess Engineering Nigeria Ltd. Olawale was a former consultant structural engineer to the project.

He withdrew his services via a letter dated February 20, 2020, over disputes on how the project was structurally executed.

At the coroner’s proceedings, Odugbemi disputed the…