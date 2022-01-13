Sterling Bank supports tourism sector, powers art with Imperium

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Nike Art Gallery to install solar panels at the gallery via the bank’s Imperium outlet as part of its commitment to a renewable energy powered Nigeria as well as the development of the nation’s tourism sector.

This follows recent partnerships with the gallery to drive an appreciation as well as the investment opportunities available in the arts and tourism sectors in Nigeria.

The Nike Art Gallery, owned by Chief Nike Okundaye is one of the largest of its kind in the West African sub-region with a collection of about 8,000 diverse artworks from various Nigerian artists.

Group Head for Renewable Energy at Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, who…