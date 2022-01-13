Still in search of nation Nigeria

PRIOR to 1885, there existed no geographical entity now known as Nigeria unlike countries such as Germany, England, Japan, Russia, China, France, Portugal, Palestine, Egypt and Lebanon which had been in existence for over 1000 years. It is a geographical fact that the large area of land (93.765 kilometres) bigger than Germany and Britain put together or France and Britain put together was carved out and granted to Britain at the infamous Berlin Conference of 1884 to 1885.

Project Nigeria was inhabited by over 400 ethnic groups speaking over 295 dialects. Unfortunately, the great divide along artificial and arbitrary barriers saw some part of Yoruba race being merged with Dahomey…