Tambuwal vows to make Sokoto medical hub in Northern Nigeria

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has disclosed that his major aim as a governor is to turn the state into a medical hub in the Northern part of the country.

The governor stated this while speaking with journalists in the state on some of the achievements recorded by his administration in the state.

He said with the facilities put on the ground in the health sector across the state, the state will discourage citizens especially from the Northern part of the country from seeking medical assistance from foreign countries.

According to the governor, “we are making sure that we make this state a medical hub whereby we can take advantage of the medical tourism. A lot of…